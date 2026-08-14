WebSocket reporting now includes full connection data transfer

Cloudflare has fixed an issue affecting WebSocket data transfer reporting. HTTP Traffic Analytics and HTTP request logs now correctly count data transferred throughout a WebSocket connection, restoring the correct behavior. During the affected period, reporting captured only the initial 101 Switching Protocols handshake for some WebSocket connections, which could underreport their data transfer.

Customers with WebSocket traffic will see the correct Data Transfer in the dashboard and EdgeResponseBytes in analytics and HTTP request logs. The change reflects restored accounting of existing WebSocket traffic, not an increase in traffic caused by this change. WebSocket connection behavior is unaffected.

The separate WebSocket Analytics Logpush dataset continues to provide per-connection directional byte counts, timestamps, and close details.

For more information about HTTP Traffic Analytics, refer to Zone Analytics.