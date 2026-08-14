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DeepSeek V4 Flash and Pro now available on Workers AI

Workers AI

@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-pro-0813 and @cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-flash-0731 are now available on Workers AI.

DeepSeek V4 Flash and DeepSeek V4 Pro are the first Workers AI models with a full one million (1,048,576) token context window. Use them for long-horizon agentic workflows, large codebases, and multi-step reasoning that exceed the context limits of every other model hosted on the platform.

DeepSeek V4 Flash is the faster, lower-cost sibling. This release supersedes the preview version with substantially enhanced agentic capabilities.

Key capabilities:

  • Reasoning: Both models support thinking mode for complex, step-by-step problem-solving.
  • Function calling: Build agents that invoke tools and APIs across multiple conversation turns.
  • Long context: Both models support a full 1,048,576 token context window.

Both models require the Workers Paid plan or prepaid AI Gateway credits.

Use these models through the Workers AI binding (env.AI.run()), the REST API, the OpenAI-compatible endpoint, or AI Gateway.

For more information, refer to the DeepSeek V4 Pro model page, the DeepSeek V4 Flash model page, and pricing.