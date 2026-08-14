DeepSeek V4 Flash and Pro now available on Workers AI

@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-pro-0813 and @cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-flash-0731 are now available on Workers AI.

DeepSeek V4 Flash and DeepSeek V4 Pro are the first Workers AI models with a full one million (1,048,576) token context window. Use them for long-horizon agentic workflows, large codebases, and multi-step reasoning that exceed the context limits of every other model hosted on the platform.

DeepSeek V4 Flash is the faster, lower-cost sibling. This release supersedes the preview version with substantially enhanced agentic capabilities.

Key capabilities:

Reasoning : Both models support thinking mode for complex, step-by-step problem-solving.

: Both models support thinking mode for complex, step-by-step problem-solving. Function calling : Build agents that invoke tools and APIs across multiple conversation turns.

: Build agents that invoke tools and APIs across multiple conversation turns. Long context: Both models support a full 1,048,576 token context window.

Both models require the Workers Paid plan or prepaid AI Gateway credits.

Use these models through the Workers AI binding ( env.AI.run() ), the REST API, the OpenAI-compatible endpoint, or AI Gateway.

For more information, refer to the DeepSeek V4 Pro model page, the DeepSeek V4 Flash model page, and pricing.