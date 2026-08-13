Detect and control software package downloads with package registry security
Cloudflare Gateway can now detect software package downloads and give you policy control over supply chain traffic. When a developer or CI/CD pipeline downloads a package through Gateway, the proxy identifies the registry protocol from the request URL and extracts the package ecosystem, name, version, and namespace. You can then write HTTP policies using
pkg.* selectors to allow or block package downloads.
Gateway detects package downloads for the following ecosystems:
|Ecosystem
|Namespace
|npm
|Scope (for example,
@babel)
|PyPI
|--
|RubyGems
|--
|Cargo
|--
|Go
|Module path
|Maven
|Group ID
|NuGet
|--
In the dashboard, select Package Ecosystem to access the package registry selectors. After selecting a single ecosystem, nested fields for package name, version, and namespace become available. Five
pkg.* selectors are available for HTTP policies with the Allow and Block actions:
|Selector
|Description
|
pkg.ecosystem
|The package ecosystem detected from the request URL.
|
pkg.name
|The package name extracted from the download URL.
|
pkg.version
|The package version, with support for ecosystem-aware comparison operators.
|
pkg.namespace
|The package namespace, when the ecosystem supports one.
|
pkg.purl
|The Package URL (PURL) ↗ derived from the detected coordinates. Available in the API only.
Detection is based on the registry protocol rather than the hostname, so it works the same way whether traffic goes to a public registry, a corporate proxy such as Artifactory or Nexus, or a self-hosted mirror.
Package registry security requires TLS decryption to be turned on.
For more information, refer to Package registry security.