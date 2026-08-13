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Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Object Storage support in Cloud Connector

Rules

Cloud Connector now supports public Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Object Storage buckets. You can route matching requests to OCI without managing a separate origin-routing configuration.

OCI support uses the Amazon S3 Compatibility API. Both path-style and virtual-hosted endpoint formats are supported, including traditional oraclecloud.com and dedicated customer-oci.com path-style endpoints.

API example

Set provider to oci_storage and provide a supported OCI hostname. The following rule uses a virtual-hosted endpoint:

{
	"expression": "http.request.uri.path wildcard \"/assets/*\"",
	"provider": "oci_storage",
	"description": "Route assets to OCI Object Storage",
	"enabled": true,
	"parameters": {
		"host": "<BUCKET_NAME>.vhcompat.objectstorage.<REGION>.oci.customer-oci.com"
	}
}

For endpoint formats and bucket requirements, refer to Supported cloud providers in Cloud Connector.