Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Object Storage support in Cloud Connector
Cloud Connector now supports public Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Object Storage buckets. You can route matching requests to OCI without managing a separate origin-routing configuration.
OCI support uses the Amazon S3 Compatibility API. Both path-style and virtual-hosted endpoint formats are supported, including traditional
oraclecloud.com and dedicated
customer-oci.com path-style endpoints.
Set
provider to
oci_storage and provide a supported OCI hostname. The following rule uses a virtual-hosted endpoint:
For endpoint formats and bucket requirements, refer to Supported cloud providers in Cloud Connector.