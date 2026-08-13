Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Object Storage support in Cloud Connector

Cloud Connector now supports public Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Object Storage buckets. You can route matching requests to OCI without managing a separate origin-routing configuration.

OCI support uses the Amazon S3 Compatibility API. Both path-style and virtual-hosted endpoint formats are supported, including traditional oraclecloud.com and dedicated customer-oci.com path-style endpoints.

Public buckets only Cloud Connector does not sign requests or provide OCI credentials. Your bucket must allow anonymous object reads. Private buckets and pre-authenticated request URLs are not supported.

API example

Set provider to oci_storage and provide a supported OCI hostname. The following rule uses a virtual-hosted endpoint:

{ "expression" : "http.request.uri.path wildcard \" /assets/* \" " , "provider" : "oci_storage" , "description" : "Route assets to OCI Object Storage" , "enabled" : true , "parameters" : { "host" : "<BUCKET_NAME>.vhcompat.objectstorage.<REGION>.oci.customer-oci.com" } }

For endpoint formats and bucket requirements, refer to Supported cloud providers in Cloud Connector.