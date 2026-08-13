Data localization support for Artifacts

Artifacts now supports jurisdictions, allowing you to select the European Union or the United States as the only location where repo data is stored and processed.

Select a jurisdiction when you create a namespace. Every repo in that namespace automatically uses the selected jurisdiction.

curl --request POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /artifacts/namespaces" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "namespace": "my-eu-namespace", "jurisdiction": "eu" }'

Jurisdictions cannot be changed after namespace creation. If you omit the jurisdiction, Artifacts creates an unrestricted namespace.

For supported jurisdictions and usage details, refer to Data localization.