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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Traffic Source selector in Gateway policies

GatewayCloudflare One

Gateway HTTP and Network policies now include a Traffic Source selector that identifies how traffic reaches Cloudflare. This allows administrators to write policies that target specific on-ramp methods - for example, applying different rules to traffic arriving via the Cloudflare One Client compared to traffic routed through an MCP portal or a proxy endpoint.

Available traffic source values

UI name API value Description
Device client device_client Traffic from the Cloudflare One Client (WARP)
Mesh mesh Traffic from a Cloudflare Mesh connector
Cloudflare WAN cloudflare_wan Traffic from Cloudflare WAN (Magic WAN)
Clientless RDP clientless_rdp Traffic from a clientless RDP session
Proxy endpoint proxy_endpoint Traffic from a proxy endpoint (PAC file)
Clientless Browser Isolation agentless_biso Traffic from clientless Browser Isolation
MCP portal mcp_portal Traffic from an MCP portal

The selector uses the net.onramp.type API field in both HTTP and Network policies.

UI name API example
Traffic Source net.onramp.type == "device_client"

Browser Isolation selector

A Browser Isolation selector is also available in Network and HTTP policies. This selector identifies whether the current session is running inside Remote Browser Isolation, allowing administrators to apply different policy behavior to isolated traffic.

UI name API example
Browser Isolation net.is_isolated == true

For more information, refer to HTTP policies and Network policies.