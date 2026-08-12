Traffic Source selector in Gateway policies

Gateway HTTP and Network policies now include a Traffic Source selector that identifies how traffic reaches Cloudflare. This allows administrators to write policies that target specific on-ramp methods - for example, applying different rules to traffic arriving via the Cloudflare One Client compared to traffic routed through an MCP portal or a proxy endpoint.

Available traffic source values

The selector uses the net.onramp.type API field in both HTTP and Network policies.

UI name API example Traffic Source net.onramp.type == "device_client"

Browser Isolation selector

A Browser Isolation selector is also available in Network and HTTP policies. This selector identifies whether the current session is running inside Remote Browser Isolation, allowing administrators to apply different policy behavior to isolated traffic.

UI name API example Browser Isolation net.is_isolated == true

For more information, refer to HTTP policies and Network policies.