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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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MCP protocol detection and AI Security dashboard

GatewayCloudflare One

Cloudflare Gateway now automatically detects Model Context Protocol (MCP) traffic flowing through your network. MCP is the standard protocol used by AI agents to connect to external tools and data sources. Gateway identifies MCP requests by inspecting protocol-specific headers and payload characteristics.

MCP policy selector

A new Is MCP selector (experimental.is_mcp) is available in HTTP policies. Use this selector to build Gateway rules that allow, block, or isolate MCP traffic.

This selector is currently in beta and may change before general availability.

For example, the following policy blocks MCP traffic that does not arrive through an approved MCP portal:

Selector Operator Value Logic Action
Is MCP is True And Block
Traffic Source is not MCP portal
Example Gateway policy that blocks MCP traffic not arriving through an MCP portal

AI security report

A new AI security report dashboard under Insights & Logs > Dashboards provides visibility into MCP usage across your organization. The dashboard includes:

  • Total MCP request volume, unique users, and unique MCP servers
  • A timeseries chart of unique MCP servers observed over time
  • A summary of Gateway policies that target MCP traffic
AI security report dashboard showing MCP detection data including total MCP requests, users, servers, and Gateway policies for MCP

For more information, refer to HTTP policies.