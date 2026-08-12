MCP protocol detection and AI Security dashboard

Cloudflare Gateway now automatically detects Model Context Protocol (MCP) ↗ traffic flowing through your network. MCP is the standard protocol used by AI agents to connect to external tools and data sources. Gateway identifies MCP requests by inspecting protocol-specific headers and payload characteristics.

MCP policy selector

A new Is MCP selector ( experimental.is_mcp ) is available in HTTP policies. Use this selector to build Gateway rules that allow, block, or isolate MCP traffic.

This selector is currently in beta and may change before general availability.

For example, the following policy blocks MCP traffic that does not arrive through an approved MCP portal:

Selector Operator Value Logic Action Is MCP is True And Block Traffic Source is not MCP portal

AI security report

A new AI security report dashboard under Insights & Logs > Dashboards provides visibility into MCP usage across your organization. The dashboard includes:

Total MCP request volume, unique users, and unique MCP servers

A timeseries chart of unique MCP servers observed over time

A summary of Gateway policies that target MCP traffic

For more information, refer to HTTP policies.