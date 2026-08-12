Independent MFA supports FIDO2 for infrastructure applications

Infrastructure applications support independent multi-factor authentication (MFA) with FIDO2 keys. You can allow ssh_fido2_key , piv_key , or both in application-level and policy-level MFA settings.

Users enroll FIDO2 keys through the App Launcher and connect with the generated SSH identity. FIDO2 keys for SSH are separate from browser-based WebAuthn security keys and Personal Identity Verification (PIV) keys.

For setup instructions, refer to Enroll a FIDO2 key for infrastructure apps and Configure MFA for infrastructure applications.