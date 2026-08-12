Block emails by content with blocked content rules

Cloudflare Email security now lets administrators write their own content-based blocking rules. A new Blocked content area under Policies & rules lets you define a plaintext string or a regular expression, choose whether to scan the message subject, body, or both, and automatically block any message that matches.

Create rules using either plaintext matches or regular expressions — useful for blocking targeted phishing campaigns, known-bad phrases, or content patterns unique to your organization.

matches or — useful for blocking targeted phishing campaigns, known-bad phrases, or content patterns unique to your organization. Choose the search location for each rule: subject , body , or subject and body .

for each rule: , , or . Use the built-in regular expression checker to validate your pattern against sample text before saving, so you can confirm the rule matches what you expect and avoid false positives.

to validate your pattern against sample text before saving, so you can confirm the rule matches what you expect and avoid false positives. Matching messages are marked with a malicious disposition and prevented from reaching users' inboxes.

Blocked content rules currently only support the block action.

This feature is available for the following Email security packages:

Enterprise

Enterprise + PhishGuard

To get started, refer to Blocked content.