WAF Release - 2026-08-11

This release introduces new protection for a remote code execution vulnerability in vBulletin and improves two existing detections.

Key Findings

A new detection provides protection against vBulletin CVE-2026-61511.

Two existing detections have been improved to strengthen coverage.

Impact

Successful exploitation of CVE-2026-61511 may lead to remote code execution on affected vBulletin systems, potentially resulting in unauthorized access, data exposure, service disruption, and broader compromise of the hosting environment. Administrators are strongly encouraged to apply vendor updates and recommended mitigations.