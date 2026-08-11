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WAF Release - 2026-08-11

WAF

This release introduces new protection for a remote code execution vulnerability in vBulletin and improves two existing detections.

Key Findings

  • A new detection provides protection against vBulletin CVE-2026-61511.
  • Two existing detections have been improved to strengthen coverage.

Impact

Successful exploitation of CVE-2026-61511 may lead to remote code execution on affected vBulletin systems, potentially resulting in unauthorized access, data exposure, service disruption, and broader compromise of the hosting environment. Administrators are strongly encouraged to apply vendor updates and recommended mitigations.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/AvBulletin - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2026-61511LogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/AVersion Control - Information Disclosure - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "Version Control - Information Disclosure" (ID: )
Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/AvBulletin - Code Injection - Invalid image format - CVE:CVE-2019-17132 - BetaLogBlockThis rule is merged into the original rule "vBulletin - Code Injection - Invalid image format - CVE:CVE-2019-17132" (ID: )