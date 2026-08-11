New Cloudflare Status page
The Cloudflare Status page at www.cloudflarestatus.com ↗ has been rebuilt. It is available at the same address, and every previously documented Status API ↗ endpoint remains supported, so existing bookmarks, integrations, and monitoring continue to work.
The status page now has its own notification system, delivered independently of Cloudflare infrastructure. You can subscribe by email, webhook, Slack, Discord, or Google Chat.
The Maintenance Notification and Incident Alerts in Cloudflare Notifications remain supported, and deliver to the destinations already configured on your account.
Every page on the status page returns Markdown when requested with an
Accept: text/markdown header, so agents can read the current status without parsing HTML:
Incidents and maintenance are published as separate feeds, each available in RSS and Atom, so you can subscribe to one without the other:
For more information, refer to Cloudflare Status.