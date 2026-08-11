New Cloudflare Status page

The Cloudflare Status page at www.cloudflarestatus.com ↗ has been rebuilt. It is available at the same address, and every previously documented Status API ↗ endpoint remains supported, so existing bookmarks, integrations, and monitoring continue to work.

Notifications that fire even when Cloudflare is down

The status page now has its own notification system, delivered independently of Cloudflare infrastructure. You can subscribe by email, webhook, Slack, Discord, or Google Chat.

The Maintenance Notification and Incident Alerts in Cloudflare Notifications remain supported, and deliver to the destinations already configured on your account.

Markdown for AI agents

Every page on the status page returns Markdown when requested with an Accept: text/markdown header, so agents can read the current status without parsing HTML:

curl -H "Accept: text/markdown" https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/locations

Separate feeds for incidents and maintenance

Incidents and maintenance are published as separate feeds, each available in RSS and Atom, so you can subscribe to one without the other:

https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/api/v3/incidents.rss https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/api/v3/incidents.atom https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/api/v3/maintenance.rss https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/api/v3/maintenance.atom

For more information, refer to Cloudflare Status.