Hostname routing is now generally available, with a new public IP range for initial resolved IPs

Hostname routing ↗ is now generally available. Instead of managing static IP lists and routes, you can route traffic by hostname across multiple Cloudflare One connectors:

Cloudflare Tunnel : route a private hostname (for example, wiki.internal.local ) to a private application behind your tunnel, or a public hostname (for example, bank.example.com ) to egress through a specific tunnel and anchor traffic to a dedicated exit node.

: route a private hostname (for example, ) to a private application behind your tunnel, or a public hostname (for example, ) to egress through a specific tunnel and anchor traffic to a dedicated exit node. Cloudflare Mesh: attract a private or public hostname's traffic to a Mesh node.

Alongside GA, the default IPv4 range used for initial resolved IPs (also called token IPs) is changing from a Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT) range to a public Cloudflare-owned range:

IPv4 : 172.64.128.0/20

: IPv6: 2606:4700:0cf1:4000::/64

This is the default range. You can configure a custom initial resolved IP range for IPv4 if it conflicts with your existing network.

Why this is changing: Starting with Chrome 142 ↗, Local Network Access (LNA) restrictions block background requests to CGNAT addresses ( 100.64.0.0/10 ), which included the previous initial resolved IP default ( 100.80.0.0/16 ). LNA is implemented at the Chromium engine level, so it affects all Chromium-based browsers (for example, Microsoft Edge, Brave, and Opera), not only Google Chrome. This could silently break hostname-based Gateway features for users of these browsers, and required Chrome Enterprise policy workarounds. The new default range is public Cloudflare address space, so it is not affected by this restriction.

What is affected: Initial resolved IPs are used by several features that associate a DNS query with the network connection that follows it:

You can check your account's current range, or configure a custom range, at any time from Zero Trust > Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles, or using the Initial Resolved IP Subnet API.

For full instructions, refer to Configure initial resolved IPs. The IPv6 range ( 2606:4700:0cf1:4000::/64 ) is unchanged and is not affected by this restriction.