Stream live logs from Cloudflare Tunnel in the dashboard

Real-time Tunnel log streaming is now available in the Cloudflare dashboard under Networking > Tunnels. This brings the same live debugging capability previously only available in the Cloudflare One dashboard, including multi-connector aggregated streaming for high-availability deployments.

In the tunnel detail view, a new Live logs tab lets you:

Stream logs from single or multiple connectors — In highly available deployments with multiple cloudflared replicas, logs from all connectors are merged into a single stream grouped by hostname, making it easy to identify which host machine produced each log entry.

— In highly available deployments with multiple replicas, logs from all connectors are merged into a single stream grouped by hostname, making it easy to identify which host machine produced each log entry. Filter by log level, event type, and HTTP method — Narrow the stream to only the events you care about (HTTP, TCP, UDP, or cloudflared internal), at any log level.

For more information, refer to Monitor tunnels and Tunnel log streams.