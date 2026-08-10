Stream live logs from Cloudflare Tunnel in the dashboard
Real-time Tunnel log streaming is now available in the Cloudflare dashboard under Networking > Tunnels. This brings the same live debugging capability previously only available in the Cloudflare One dashboard, including multi-connector aggregated streaming for high-availability deployments.
In the tunnel detail view, a new Live logs tab lets you:
- Stream logs from single or multiple connectors — In highly available deployments with multiple
cloudflaredreplicas, logs from all connectors are merged into a single stream grouped by hostname, making it easy to identify which host machine produced each log entry.
- Filter by log level, event type, and HTTP method — Narrow the stream to only the events you care about (HTTP, TCP, UDP, or
cloudflaredinternal), at any log level.
For more information, refer to Monitor tunnels and Tunnel log streams.