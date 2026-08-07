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WAF Release - 2026-08-07

WAF

This release updates WordPress XSS rule metadata in the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and Cloudflare Free Ruleset to identify XSS2Shell (CVE-2026-64638). It also disables the Command Injection - Obfuscation rule.

Key Findings

  • CVE-2026-64638: A pre-authentication reflected cross-site scripting vulnerability affecting the WordPress login screen. Exploitation requires social engineering and explicit interaction by the target user. Under additional conditions, it may be escalated to remote code execution.

Impact

The WordPress changes update rule metadata only; detection behavior and actions remain unchanged.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/AWordpress - XSS - CVE:CVE-2026-64638BlockN/ARule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.
Cloudflare Free RulesetN/AWordpress - XSS - CVE:CVE-2026-64638BlockN/ARule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.
Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ACommand Injection - ObfuscationBlockDisabledDetection logic has been deprecated