WAF Release - 2026-08-07

This release updates WordPress XSS rule metadata in the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and Cloudflare Free Ruleset to identify XSS2Shell (CVE-2026-64638). It also disables the Command Injection - Obfuscation rule.

Key Findings

CVE-2026-64638: A pre-authentication reflected cross-site scripting vulnerability affecting the WordPress login screen. Exploitation requires social engineering and explicit interaction by the target user. Under additional conditions, it may be escalated to remote code execution.

Impact

The WordPress changes update rule metadata only; detection behavior and actions remain unchanged.