Radar Researcher beta and WebMCP support now available

Cloudflare Radar now includes Radar Researcher ↗, a beta AI-powered assistant for exploring Internet trends and traffic data in plain language. Open Researcher from the header on any Radar page to ask questions by voice or text, receive explanations, and view interactive charts based on Radar API data.

To ask about a specific chart, select Explain with AI to start a conversation with its underlying data and context.

You can explore further with suggested follow-up questions, find earlier conversations through searchable history, and share conversations through shareable links.

Alongside the user-facing Researcher experience, Radar now supports WebMCP, allowing browser-based AI agents to navigate Radar, search data, and use tools such as URL scanning and domain lookup.

To get started, visit Cloudflare Radar ↗.