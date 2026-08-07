AS-level connectivity and upstream providers on Cloudflare Radar

Radar expands its Routing section ↗ with two widgets on AS pages, such as AS13335 ↗, that describe how a network reaches the rest of the Internet: the paths it takes toward the Tier-1 ↗ networks, and the mix of direct upstreams carrying its routes. Both are derived from RouteViews ↗ RIB snapshots, unioned across selected collectors.

AS-level connectivity

The AS-level connectivity graph aggregates the BGP paths an AS uses to reach the Tier-1 networks, unioned across all the prefixes it announces, as observed by selected RouteViews collectors. It reads from left to right, starting at the queried AS and ending at the Tier-1 networks, and each node is labeled with its AS number, country, and organization name. Tier-1 nodes are marked so they stand apart from the intermediate networks that lead to them.

By default, the graph shows the network's direct connections to Tier-1 networks plus the indirect paths, which keeps the view readable. A Show full paths toggle expands it to every observed path, including transit through Tier-1 networks the AS already connects to. An IP version selector switches between IPv4 and IPv6, because the paths reaching Tier-1 networks may differ between the two address families.

This is the AS-level counterpart to the Real-time connectivity graph on prefix pages, such as the one for 1.1.1.0/24 ↗. Instead of covering a single prefix, it covers the union of paths for all prefixes an AS announces, which makes it a fast way to read a network's transit hierarchy: which providers it depends on, how many hops separate it from the core, and whether its paths to the core are diverse or concentrated. For more information on the prefix-level graph, refer to BGP real-time routes.

Upstream providers

The Upstream providers widget tracks the share of an AS's observed paths carried by each of its direct upstream networks over time, drawn as a stacked area chart. Up to 10 upstreams appear as their own series and the remaining ones are grouped into Other. Transit changes such as adding a provider, dropping one, or moving traffic between them appear as movement between bands rather than as a single aggregate number. As with the connectivity graph, an IP version selector switches between IPv4 and IPv6.

API endpoints

The data behind both widgets is also available through two new endpoints on the BGP API:

/bgp/routes/paths/{asn} — Returns the ordered AS path segments an AS uses to reach the Tier-1 networks, each with its observed path count, peer count, and contributing collectors, alongside the name and country of every ASN in the response. Pass collector to scope the result to a single RouteViews collector.

— Returns the ordered AS path segments an AS uses to reach the Tier-1 networks, each with its observed path count, peer count, and contributing collectors, alongside the name and country of every ASN in the response. Pass to scope the result to a single RouteViews collector. /bgp/routes/upstreams/{asn}/timeseries — Returns the share of an AS's observed paths carried by each direct upstream over time. Use limit to control how many upstreams come back as separate series before the rest are grouped into an OTHER series, and ipVersion to select the address family.

Visit the AS13335 routing page ↗ to explore both widgets, or swap in any other AS number.