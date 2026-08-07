Container image for Cloudflare Mesh

Cloudflare Mesh nodes can now run as Docker containers. The cloudflare/mesh ↗ image is available on Docker Hub for Docker Compose, Kubernetes, and any OCI-compatible runtime — no host-level package installation required.

The image supports amd64 and arm64 architectures and includes built-in source NAT so return traffic routes correctly without VPC route table changes.

Deployment patterns

Docker Compose — add a cloudflare-mesh service to your compose.yaml and connect your entire stack to a private network.

— add a service to your and connect your entire stack to a private network. Kubernetes StatefulSet — deploy a standalone Mesh node with persistent registration state.

— deploy a standalone Mesh node with persistent registration state. Kubernetes sidecar — add the Mesh image as a sidecar container in a Pod to connect an application to Cloudflare without application changes.

— add the Mesh image as a sidecar container in a Pod to connect an application to Cloudflare without application changes. CI/CD — pull the image in a pipeline step, join the Mesh, run integration tests against private infrastructure, and tear down. The node disappears when the container exits.

For high availability, run multiple replicas with the same Mesh node token. Cloudflare operates replicas in active-passive mode with automatic failover.

For setup steps, runtime configuration, and deployment examples, refer to Run Mesh in Docker / Kubernetes.