Restart a Hyperdrive configuration from the dashboard
You can now restart a Hyperdrive configuration from the Cloudflare dashboard. Restarting drains the connection pool and forces Hyperdrive to establish new connections to your origin database.
Restarting is a break-glass action. Hyperdrive automatically detects and recovers from most database failovers. Use a manual restart only when you need to force the pool to drain immediately.
To restart, select your Hyperdrive configuration in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to the Settings tab, and select Restart under Danger zone. Restarting requires the Hyperdrive Admin role. After a restart, the Settings tab shows when the configuration was last manually restarted.
For more information, refer to Connection pooling.