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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Restart a Hyperdrive configuration from the dashboard

Hyperdrive

You can now restart a Hyperdrive configuration from the Cloudflare dashboard. Restarting drains the connection pool and forces Hyperdrive to establish new connections to your origin database.

Restarting is a break-glass action. Hyperdrive automatically detects and recovers from most database failovers. Use a manual restart only when you need to force the pool to drain immediately.

To restart, select your Hyperdrive configuration in the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Settings tab, and select Restart under Danger zone. Restarting requires the Hyperdrive Admin role. After a restart, the Settings tab shows when the configuration was last manually restarted.

The Danger zone section of the Hyperdrive Settings tab, showing the Restart and Delete actions.

For more information, refer to Connection pooling.