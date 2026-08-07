Restart a Hyperdrive configuration from the dashboard

You can now restart a Hyperdrive configuration from the Cloudflare dashboard. Restarting drains the connection pool and forces Hyperdrive to establish new connections to your origin database.

Restarting is a break-glass action. Hyperdrive automatically detects and recovers from most database failovers. Use a manual restart only when you need to force the pool to drain immediately.

To restart, select your Hyperdrive configuration in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to the Settings tab, and select Restart under Danger zone. Restarting requires the Hyperdrive Admin role. After a restart, the Settings tab shows when the configuration was last manually restarted.

Caution Restarting drops all active connections in the pool and forces them to be re-established. In-flight queries may see brief errors while the pool rebuilds.

For more information, refer to Connection pooling.