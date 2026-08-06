AI Search makes it easier to build a search engine for your data
AI Search gets you from a data source to a working search endpoint quickly. This release adds what you need to put that endpoint in front of real users: your own domain, authentication, and one endpoint across several instances. It also adds crawling for sites without a complete sitemap, so your index covers everything you want it to find.
Each of the following is a new option. The previous behavior is still the default, so nothing changes until you change it.
A public endpoint is a URL that a site or app can query directly, with no authentication in front of it. By default that URL is a generated hostname on
search.ai.cloudflare.com. You can now serve the same endpoint from a custom domain, a hostname in a zone that you own:
Once your endpoint is on your own domain, you can put Cloudflare Access in front of it. For example, you usually want to give
/mcp to specific agents rather than to anyone who finds the URL. Agents authenticate with an Access service token, and people who open the endpoint in a browser sign in through your identity provider.
A namespace can expose its own public endpoint with
/search,
/chat/completions, and
/mcp paths that fan out across the instances you choose:
Website data sources support a new
discover parse type. It starts at the source URL and collects pages from both your sitemaps and the links it finds while crawling:
To learn more, refer to the AI Search documentation.