Introducing Kitesurf, an agent-first browser on Browser Run

Kitesurf is Cloudflare's new stateless, highly scalable browser that runs entirely on top of Workers and is designed for AI agents. It is available for free while in beta.

Compared to Chromium, Kitesurf uses 3–7× less CPU and memory for common agentic tasks like screenshots and HTML extraction, so you can run more sessions and scale better for bursty, AI-driven workloads.

Your existing clients already work. To opt in, add the browser=kitesurf parameter to any Browser Run CDP or Quick Action endpoint:

curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/browser-run/screenshot?browser=kitesurf' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com" }' \ --output "screenshot.png"

You can also explore Kitesurf without writing any code in the public playground ↗.

For more information, refer to the Kitesurf documentation and the blog announcement ↗.