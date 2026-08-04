Log in to Wrangler without a local callback server
wrangler login now supports the OAuth 2.0 Device Authorization Grant ↗. Pass
--device to authenticate without starting a temporary callback server on
localhost:8976:
Wrangler prints a verification URL and a short user code, opens the URL in your default browser with the code already filled in, and polls Cloudflare for an access token while you approve the request:
The default login flow needs your browser to reach
localhost:8976, which is not always possible from containers, remote SSH sessions, or GitHub Codespaces. Previously these environments required forwarding ports or fetching the callback URL with
curl from a second terminal session. Because
--device has no callback server, those workarounds are no longer necessary.
Since the plain verification URL and user code are both printed to the terminal, you can also approve the request from a phone or another machine. Pass
--browser=false to stop Wrangler from opening a browser at all.
Available in Wrangler version 4.119.0 or later. For more information, refer to
wrangler login.