Log in to Wrangler without a local callback server

wrangler login now supports the OAuth 2.0 Device Authorization Grant ↗. Pass --device to authenticate without starting a temporary callback server on localhost:8976 :

npx wrangler login --device

Wrangler prints a verification URL and a short user code, opens the URL in your default browser with the code already filled in, and polls Cloudflare for an access token while you approve the request:

⛅️ wrangler 4.119.0 ──────────────────── Attempting to login via OAuth Device Authorization Grant... To authorize Wrangler, please visit: https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/device and enter the code: WDJB-MJHT You have 5 minutes to approve this request. Opening a link in your default browser: https://dash.cloudflare.com/oauth2/device?user_code=WDJB-MJHT Successfully logged in.

The default login flow needs your browser to reach localhost:8976 , which is not always possible from containers, remote SSH sessions, or GitHub Codespaces. Previously these environments required forwarding ports or fetching the callback URL with curl from a second terminal session. Because --device has no callback server, those workarounds are no longer necessary.

Since the plain verification URL and user code are both printed to the terminal, you can also approve the request from a phone or another machine. Pass --browser=false to stop Wrangler from opening a browser at all.