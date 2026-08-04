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WAF Release - 2026-08-04

WAF

This release introduces new rules and updates Microsoft SharePoint RCE alongside enhanced SSRF cloud protection rule actions.

Key Findings

  • CVE-2026-50522: An insecure deserialization vulnerability in Microsoft SharePoint Server. This may allow an unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code using crafted requests.
  • CVE-2026-66066: An improper input processing vulnerability in Ruby on Rails Active Storage image variant transformations. This may allow an unauthenticated attacker to perform arbitrary file reads and achieve Remote Code Execution (RCE) using maliciously crafted payload requests.
  • Generic Cloud Protections: Added improved detection logic targeting Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) in cloud-hosted applications.
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/AMicrosoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2026-50522LogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ARails - Arbitrary File Read & RCE - CVE:CVE-2026-66066BlockBlock

This was labeled as File Upload - RCE.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ASSRF - LocalDisabled -

This detection has been removed.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ASSRF - Local - 2 - BetaDisabled -

This detection has been removed.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ASSRF - Cloud - BetaDisabled -

This detection has been removed.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ASSRF - Cloud - 2 - BetaDisabled -

This detection has been removed.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ASSRF - CloudDisabledBlock

We are changing the action for this rule from Disabled to BLOCK

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ASSRF - Local - BetaDisabled -

This detection has been removed.