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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Improved publisher verification details on OAuth consent screens

Cloudflare Fundamentals

OAuth consent screens now display a shield icon with explanatory text beneath the consent screen title. Each shield icon indicates who owns the application and whether its domain ownership is verified.

  • Green filled shield: Cloudflare owns and manages the application.
  • Blue outlined shield: A third-party application with verified ownership of its domain.
  • Amber filled shield: A third-party application without verified ownership of a domain.

Domain verification only confirms that the application owner controls the displayed domain.

For more information, refer to Authorizing an application.