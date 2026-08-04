Improved publisher verification details on OAuth consent screens

OAuth consent screens now display a shield icon with explanatory text beneath the consent screen title. Each shield icon indicates who owns the application and whether its domain ownership is verified.

Green filled shield : Cloudflare owns and manages the application.

: Cloudflare owns and manages the application. Blue outlined shield : A third-party application with verified ownership of its domain.

: A third-party application with verified ownership of its domain. Amber filled shield: A third-party application without verified ownership of a domain.

Domain verification only confirms that the application owner controls the displayed domain.

For more information, refer to Authorizing an application.