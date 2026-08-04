AI agents can debug Workers with local tracing

wrangler dev and vite dev automatically capture structured OpenTelemetry traces and correlated console logs during local Worker invocations.

Debug with AI agents

When the tooling detects an AI agent session, it prints a terminal hint pointing to the Local Explorer API at /cdn-cgi/explorer/api . The API serves an OpenAPI schema and exposes a read-only observability query endpoint for discovering telemetry, querying traces and logs, and inspecting binding state.

The agent can identify the exact failing operation, fix the code, rerun the request, and verify the result. This debug loop requires no deployment or temporary logs.

Inspect traces in Local Explorer

Humans can inspect the same traces and correlated console logs in the Local Explorer browser UI. Each trace shows spans, timing, attributes, and errors.

Automatic spans cover handler calls, outbound fetch() calls, and binding calls. Custom spans appear alongside these automatic spans.

For more details, refer to the Local Explorer documentation.