Create Free accounts from the dashboard

You can now create standalone Free accounts directly from the Cloudflare dashboard using the new Create Account button. This feature is currently available to all users.

When creating a Free account:

You can create up to 5 Free accounts .

. Your user account must have at least 7 days of tenure to be eligible.

to be eligible. The account is created immediately and ready to use.

To create a Free account, go to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select Create Account from either the account switcher in the top left (where your account name appears) or from the Accounts page.

Limitations

This feature can only be used to create a Cloudflare Free account. To create an Enterprise Account under your existing contract, please contact Cloudflare Support.

All users can create a Cloudflare Free account, however, Enterprises wish to restrict this action to only Super Administrators. We will deliver this improvement in a future release.

Next steps

After creating your Free account, you can: