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Build and deploy Artifacts repos on every push

ArtifactsWorkflows

You can now run your CI/CD pipeline on your Artifacts repo by defining a CI Workflow with the CI SDK, automatically triggered on Artifacts push events.

This allows you to:

  • Automatically build and deploy application code stored in Artifacts.
  • Run linting, type checking, tests, and other checks on every push.
  • Reuse dependencies when the lockfile (i.e. pnpm-lock.yaml) has not changed.
  • Stop deployment when a check or build fails.
  • Restrict API token access to the deployment step.
  • Deploy the output to a Worker or a Workers for Platforms User Worker.

Define your CI steps with @cloudflare/ci. Each ci.runner() spins up an isolated sandbox, and the cache option reuses installed dependencies across each sandboxed step in your CI job.

Point cache.inputs at your lockfile (i.e. pnpm-lock.yaml, bun.lock), and the install step only runs again when that lockfile changes:

src/index.jsjs
const deps = await ci.runner({
	name: "install",
	command: "bun install --frozen-lockfile",
	cache: { inputs: ["package.json", "bun.lock"] },
});

await Promise.all([
	deps.runner({ name: "lint", command: "bun run lint" }),
	deps.runner({ name: "test", command: "bun run test" }),
	deps.runner({ name: "typecheck", command: "bun run typecheck" }),
	deps.runner({ name: "build", command: "bun run build" }),
]);

await deps.runner({ name: "deploy", command: "bun wrangler deploy" });
src/index.tsts
const deps = await ci.runner({
	name: "install",
	command: "bun install --frozen-lockfile",
	cache: { inputs: ["package.json", "bun.lock"] },
});

await Promise.all([
	deps.runner({ name: "lint", command: "bun run lint" }),
	deps.runner({ name: "test", command: "bun run test" }),
	deps.runner({ name: "typecheck", command: "bun run typecheck" }),
	deps.runner({ name: "build", command: "bun run build" }),
]);

await deps.runner({ name: "deploy", command: "bun wrangler deploy" });

To start the Workflow automatically after each push, add a cf.artifacts.repo.pushed trigger to your Wrangler configuration:

{
	"triggers": {
		"events": [
			{
				"type": "cf.artifacts.repo.pushed",
				"filter": {
					"namespace": "CI",
					"repoName": "my-repo",
				},
				"target": {
					"scriptName": "my-ci-worker",
					"workflowName": "ci-workflow",
				},
			},
		],
	},
}
[[triggers.events]]
type = "cf.artifacts.repo.pushed"

  [triggers.events.filter]
  namespace = "CI"
  repoName = "my-repo"

  [triggers.events.target]
  scriptName = "my-ci-worker"
  workflowName = "ci-workflow"

To learn more, refer to Build and deploy Artifacts repos.