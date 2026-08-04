Build and deploy Artifacts repos on every push

You can now run your CI/CD pipeline on your Artifacts repo by defining a CI Workflow with the CI SDK ↗, automatically triggered on Artifacts push events.
This allows you to:
- Automatically build and deploy application code stored in Artifacts.
- Run linting, type checking, tests, and other checks on every push.
- Reuse dependencies when the lockfile (i.e.
pnpm-lock.yaml) has not changed.
- Stop deployment when a check or build fails.
- Restrict API token access to the deployment step.
- Deploy the output to a Worker or a Workers for Platforms User Worker.
Define your CI steps with
@cloudflare/ci. Each
ci.runner() spins up an isolated sandbox, and the
cache option reuses installed dependencies across each sandboxed step in your CI job.
Point
cache.inputs at your lockfile (i.e.
pnpm-lock.yaml,
bun.lock), and the install step only runs again when that lockfile changes:
To start the Workflow automatically after each push, add a
cf.artifacts.repo.pushed trigger to your Wrangler configuration:
To learn more, refer to Build and deploy Artifacts repos.