Build and deploy Artifacts repos on every push

You can now run your CI/CD pipeline on your Artifacts repo by defining a CI Workflow with the CI SDK ↗, automatically triggered on Artifacts push events.

This allows you to:

Automatically build and deploy application code stored in Artifacts.

Run linting, type checking, tests, and other checks on every push.

Reuse dependencies when the lockfile (i.e. pnpm-lock.yaml ) has not changed.

) has not changed. Stop deployment when a check or build fails.

Restrict API token access to the deployment step.

Deploy the output to a Worker or a Workers for Platforms User Worker.

Define your CI steps with @cloudflare/ci . Each ci.runner() spins up an isolated sandbox, and the cache option reuses installed dependencies across each sandboxed step in your CI job.

Point cache.inputs at your lockfile (i.e. pnpm-lock.yaml , bun.lock ), and the install step only runs again when that lockfile changes:

src/index.js js const deps = await ci. runner ({ name: "install" , command: "bun install --frozen-lockfile" , cache: { inputs: [ "package.json" , "bun.lock" ] }, }); await Promise . all ([ deps. runner ({ name: "lint" , command: "bun run lint" }), deps. runner ({ name: "test" , command: "bun run test" }), deps. runner ({ name: "typecheck" , command: "bun run typecheck" }), deps. runner ({ name: "build" , command: "bun run build" }), ]); await deps. runner ({ name: "deploy" , command: "bun wrangler deploy" }); src/index.ts ts const deps = await ci. runner ({ name: "install" , command: "bun install --frozen-lockfile" , cache: { inputs: [ "package.json" , "bun.lock" ] }, }); await Promise . all ([ deps. runner ({ name: "lint" , command: "bun run lint" }), deps. runner ({ name: "test" , command: "bun run test" }), deps. runner ({ name: "typecheck" , command: "bun run typecheck" }), deps. runner ({ name: "build" , command: "bun run build" }), ]); await deps. runner ({ name: "deploy" , command: "bun wrangler deploy" });

To start the Workflow automatically after each push, add a cf.artifacts.repo.pushed trigger to your Wrangler configuration:

{ "triggers" : { "events" : [ { "type" : "cf.artifacts.repo.pushed" , "filter" : { "namespace" : "CI" , "repoName" : "my-repo" , }, "target" : { "scriptName" : "my-ci-worker" , "workflowName" : "ci-workflow" , }, }, ], }, } [[ triggers . events ]] type = "cf.artifacts.repo.pushed" [ triggers . events . filter ] namespace = "CI" repoName = "my-repo" [ triggers . events . target ] scriptName = "my-ci-worker" workflowName = "ci-workflow"

To learn more, refer to Build and deploy Artifacts repos.