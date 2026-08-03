Billing is now enabled for R2 SQL on non-enterprise accounts. R2 SQL usage beyond the included free tier will appear on your next invoice.

R2 SQL charges based on a single dimension:

Data scanned: $0.0025 / GB ($2.50 / TB) of compressed data read from R2 to execute your query.

All plans include 10 GB of data scanned per month. Each query is billed for a minimum of 10 MB of data scanned. R2 SQL pricing is additive to standard R2 storage and operations and R2 Data Catalog charges. R2 does not charge for egress, so there is no additional data transfer cost.

For example, a user who stores 500 GB of Parquet data in R2 Data Catalog and runs queries that scan a total of 50 GB of compressed data during the month would be billed as follows:

Dimension Usage Included Billable Cost R2 storage 500 GB-month 10 GB-month 490 GB-month $7.35 R2 SQL (data scanned) 50 GB 10 GB 40 GB $0.10 Total $7.45

For full pricing details and billing examples, refer to R2 SQL pricing.