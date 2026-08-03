Billing is now enabled for R2 Data Catalog on non-enterprise accounts. R2 Data Catalog usage beyond the included free tier will appear on your next invoice.

R2 Data Catalog charges based on two dimensions, in addition to standard R2 storage and operations:

Catalog operations : $9.00 / million operations for metadata requests such as creating tables, reading table metadata, and updating table properties.

: $9.00 / million operations for metadata requests such as creating tables, reading table metadata, and updating table properties. Compaction: $0.005 / GB processed and $2.00 / million objects processed. These charges only apply when automatic compaction is turned on for a table.

Each dimension includes a monthly free tier: 1 million catalog operations, 10 GB of compaction data processed, and 1 million compaction objects processed.

For example, a single Iceberg table with 50 GB of data, 500,000 catalog operations per month, and compaction turned on that processes 20 GB across 200,000 files would be billed as follows:

Dimension Usage Included Billable Cost Catalog operations 500,000 1,000,000 0 $0.00 Compaction (data processed) 20 GB 10 GB 10 GB $0.05 Compaction (objects) 200,000 1,000,000 0 $0.00 Total (Data Catalog) $0.05

Standard R2 storage charges ($0.015 / GB-month) apply separately for the 50 GB of data stored.

For full pricing details and billing examples, refer to R2 Data Catalog pricing.