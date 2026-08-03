Billing is now enabled for Pipelines

Billing is now enabled for Cloudflare Pipelines on non-enterprise accounts. Pipelines usage beyond the included free tier will appear on your next invoice.

Pipelines charges based on two usage dimensions. Ingress into a Pipeline stream remains free regardless of volume:

SQL transforms : $0.04 / GB for stateless transforms (filter, reshape, unnest, cast, compute).

: $0.04 / GB for stateless transforms (filter, reshape, unnest, cast, compute). Sinks (egress): $0.03 / GB for JSON output, $0.06 / GB for Parquet or Iceberg output.

Workers Paid plans include 50 GB / month for both SQL transforms and sinks. Standard R2 storage and operations charges apply for data written to R2 buckets, and R2 Data Catalog charges apply when writing to Iceberg tables.

For example, a pipeline that ingests 500 GB of event data per month, uses a SQL transform to filter and reshape it, and writes 300 GB to an R2 Data Catalog Iceberg table would be billed as follows:

Dimension Usage Included Billable Cost Streams 500 GB Unlimited 0 GB $0.00 SQL transforms 500 GB 50 GB 450 GB $18.00 Sinks (Iceberg) 300 GB 50 GB 250 GB $15.00 Total $33.00

For full pricing details and billing examples, refer to Pipelines pricing.