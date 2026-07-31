Cloudflare One Client for Windows (version 2026.7.1210.1)
A new Beta release for the Windows Cloudflare One Client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This beta release includes the following changes and improvements:
- Improved connection reliability: the client now swaps protocol order after repeated connectivity-check failures, which helps when HTTP/3 is blocked after the QUIC handshake.
- Fixed issue where a certificate error could be incorrectly displayed right after the connection is established.
- A DNS search domain parsing failure no longer prevents connection.
- Fixed a MASQUE issue where the tunnel could stall while uploading at a high rate.
- Fixed being unable to switch organizations when the client was stuck in the "Device not in organization" state.
- Fixed the Home Screen dropdown popup not anchoring correctly.
- Fixed a crash during dialog dismissal.
- Increased tolerance for configurations with a large number of local domain fallback resolver IPs, so DNS resolution behaves correctly even when more fallback resolvers are configured than recommended.
- Fixed a networking issue where IPv6 multicast routes were being assigned to the WARP tunnel interface.
- Fixed fatal errors on UI load on Windows 10.
- Fixed a crash during Windows notification initialization.
- Made the Windows domain-joined posture check more reliable.
- Fixed orphaned credentials left behind on multi-user uninstall.
- A successful re-authentication will cause the device profile to be re-evaluated.
- Improved dashboard-managed client updates by running the updater only when needed.