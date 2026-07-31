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Cloudflare One Client for Windows (version 2026.7.1210.1)

Cloudflare One Client

A new Beta release for the Windows Cloudflare One Client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This beta release includes the following changes and improvements:

  • Improved connection reliability: the client now swaps protocol order after repeated connectivity-check failures, which helps when HTTP/3 is blocked after the QUIC handshake.
  • Fixed issue where a certificate error could be incorrectly displayed right after the connection is established.
  • A DNS search domain parsing failure no longer prevents connection.
  • Fixed a MASQUE issue where the tunnel could stall while uploading at a high rate.
  • Fixed being unable to switch organizations when the client was stuck in the "Device not in organization" state.
  • Fixed the Home Screen dropdown popup not anchoring correctly.
  • Fixed a crash during dialog dismissal.
  • Increased tolerance for configurations with a large number of local domain fallback resolver IPs, so DNS resolution behaves correctly even when more fallback resolvers are configured than recommended.
  • Fixed a networking issue where IPv6 multicast routes were being assigned to the WARP tunnel interface.
  • Fixed fatal errors on UI load on Windows 10.
  • Fixed a crash during Windows notification initialization.
  • Made the Windows domain-joined posture check more reliable.
  • Fixed orphaned credentials left behind on multi-user uninstall.
  • A successful re-authentication will cause the device profile to be re-evaluated.
  • Improved dashboard-managed client updates by running the updater only when needed.