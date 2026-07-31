Cloudflare One Client for macOS (version 2026.7.1210.1)
A new Beta release for the macOS Cloudflare One Client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This beta release includes the following changes and improvements:
- Improved connection reliability: the client now swaps protocol order after repeated connectivity-check failures, which helps when HTTP/3 is blocked after the QUIC handshake.
- Fixed issue where a certificate error could be incorrectly displayed right after the connection is established.
- A DNS search domain parsing failure no longer prevents connection.
- Fixed a MASQUE issue where the tunnel could stall while uploading at a high rate.
- Fixed being unable to switch organizations when the client was stuck in the "Device not in organization" state.
- Fixed the Home Screen dropdown popup not anchoring correctly.
- Fixed a crash during dialog dismissal.
- Increased tolerance for configurations with a large number of local domain fallback resolver IPs, so DNS resolution behaves correctly even when more fallback resolvers are configured than recommended.
- Fixed the WARP client stealing window focus (for example, during reauth).
- Fixed a client crash when connecting to a captive portal over Wi-Fi.
- Fixed the system tray icon showing "disconnected" while the UI showed "connected".
- A successful re-authentication will cause the device profile to be re-evaluated.
- Improved dashboard-managed client updates by running the updater only when needed.