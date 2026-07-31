Static OAuth client credentials for MCP server portals

MCP server portals can now connect to upstream MCP servers that require a pre-registered OAuth client. This supports OAuth providers that do not offer Dynamic Client Registration or have disabled it. This unlocks portal connections to major SaaS providers such as Slack and GitHub, whose MCP servers do not yet support DCR.

When adding an MCP server, administrators can enter the client ID and client secret from an OAuth application registered with the upstream provider. The configuration also supports custom OAuth endpoints, scopes, and the client_secret_post and client_secret_basic token endpoint authentication methods.

Cloudflare stores the client secret encrypted. Users still authenticate to the upstream server with their own accounts when they connect through a portal.

For setup instructions, refer to Configure manual OAuth credentials.