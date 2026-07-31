Browser Run adds a Playground to the Cloudflare dashboard

Browser Run now includes a Playground in the Cloudflare dashboard. Use it to try Quick Actions against a live browser without creating a Worker, installing an SDK, or deploying code first.

The Playground helps you test a target URL or raw HTML input, tune viewport and page-load settings, preview the output, and copy working code for the same request.

With the Playground, you can:

You can also configure desktop, laptop, tablet, mobile, or custom viewport sizes, set browser scale, choose page-load conditions, set timeouts, and wait for selectors before running a request.

Select Show Code to generate the same request as cURL, TypeScript SDK, Python, or Workers Binding code. For example, a screenshot request can be copied as a Workers Binding call:

interface Env { BROWSER : BrowserRun ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { return await env. BROWSER . quickAction ( "screenshot" , { url: "https://developers.cloudflare.com" , viewport: { width: 1920 , height: 1080 , }, }); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Requests made in the Playground incur Browser Run charges. AI extraction also incurs Workers AI charges.

To try the Playground, go to Browser Run in the Cloudflare dashboard and select Playground.

For more information, refer to the Quick Actions documentation.