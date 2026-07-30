Rotate Stream broadcast keys for live inputs

You can now rotate the broadcast credentials for a Stream live input without changing the live input identifier.

Use key rotation when live input credentials may have been shared with the wrong audience, exposed in client code or a screenshare, or need to be refreshed as part of your security process. Rotating keys revokes the old credentials, disconnects broadcasts using stale credentials, and returns refreshed credentials in the API response.

To rotate keys for a live input, make a POST request to the rotate_keys endpoint:

curl --request POST \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ account_id}/stream/live_inputs/ {live_input_identifier} /rotate_keys \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Live input responses now also include keysRotatedAt , which indicates when the live input keys were last rotated. This field is omitted for live inputs whose keys have never been rotated.

For endpoint details, refer to Rotate keys for a live input. For usage guidance, refer to Manage live inputs.