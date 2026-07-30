Admins can turn on Code Mode by default for MCP portal users

MCP server portals now support four Code Mode policies: Off, Opt-in, On by default, and Enforced. Admins can choose whether Code Mode is unavailable, optional, enabled by default, or required for every session.

Existing portals retain their current behavior. Portals that previously allowed Code Mode use Opt-in, while portals that did not allow Code Mode use Off. New portals also use Opt-in by default.

Clients turn on Code Mode for an Opt-in portal with ?codemode=search_and_execute . The On by default policy lets clients opt out with ?codemode=off , which avoids nested code execution when a client runs its own Code Mode implementation. The Off and Enforced policies ignore client overrides.

The Cloudflare API exposes these policies through the code_mode field:

{ "code_mode" : "default_on" }

The supported values are off , opt_in , default_on , and enforced . The previous allow_code_mode boolean is deprecated.

For configuration details and client behavior, refer to Code Mode policies.