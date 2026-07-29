Skip to content

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

View RSS feedsSubscribe to RSS
Back to all posts

WAF Release - 2026-07-29

WAF

This release introduces new rules and updates existing threat signatures to provide targeted protections for vulnerabilities in Nuxt Server Island components and Alibaba Fastjson deserialization routines, alongside enhanced protections for cloud metadata Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) and obfuscated command injection attempts.

Key Findings

  • Nuxt Server Island - RCE(GHSA-9473-5f9j-94wq): An unauthenticated vulnerability in Nuxt Server Islands where remote attackers can supply arbitrary component names or props to endpoints. Manipulating these parameters allows unauthenticated component Remote Code Execution (RCE) on the server.

  • Alibaba Fastjson JSONType Remote Code Execution: A unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerability in Alibaba Fastjson (≤ 1.2.83) during JSON deserialization. Under default configurations, attackers can execute arbitrary system commands, bypassing traditional classpath and gadget-based defenses.

  • Generic Protections (SSRF & Command Injection): Added improved detection logic targeting Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) in cloud-hosted applications, alongside new rules targeting obfuscated command injection patterns across request parameters.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ASSRF - Cloud - BetaLogBlock

This is an improved detection.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ACommand Injection - ObfuscationLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/AAlibaba Fastjson JSONType Remote Code Execution - BodyLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/ANuxt Server Island - RCEN/ABlock

This is a new detection.This was labeled as Generic Rules - RCE.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/AGeneric Rules - RCEN/ABlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/AGeneric Rules - XSSN/ABlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed RulesetN/AFile Upload - RCEN/ABlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Free RulesetN/AGeneric Rules - RCEN/ABlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Free RulesetN/AGeneric Rules - XSSN/ABlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Free RulesetN/AFile Upload - RCEN/ABlock

This is a new detection.