Workers tracing — write custom spans with new startActiveSpan() and span.end() runtime APIs

The Workers runtime now provides built-in tracing.startActiveSpan() and span.end() APIs, allowing you to write custom spans for operations that last beyond a single callback — for example, instrumenting a stream pipeline where the span should stay open until the stream is fully consumed.

This augments the existing API for writing custom spans, tracing.enterSpan() , which automatically ends a span when its callback is returned. With startActiveSpan() , the span remains open after the callback returns, and you call span.end() when the work is complete:

src/index.js js import { tracing } from "cloudflare:workers" ; const encoder = new TextEncoder (); export default { fetch () { return tracing. startActiveSpan ( "stream-response" , ( span ) => { let timer; const body = new ReadableStream ({ start ( controller ) { controller. enqueue (encoder. encode ( "Starting...

" )); timer = setTimeout (() => { controller. enqueue (encoder. encode ( "Complete.

" )); controller. close (); span. setAttribute ( "stream.status" , "complete" ); span. end (); }, 1000 ); }, cancel () { if (timer !== undefined ) clearTimeout (timer); span. setAttribute ( "stream.status" , "cancelled" ); span. end (); }, }); return new Response (body, { headers: { "content-type" : "text/plain" }, }); }); }, }; src/index.ts ts import { tracing } from "cloudflare:workers" ; const encoder = new TextEncoder (); export default { fetch () : Response { return tracing. startActiveSpan ( "stream-response" , ( span ) => { let timer : ReturnType < typeof setTimeout> | undefined ; const body = new ReadableStream < Uint8Array >({ start ( controller ) { controller. enqueue (encoder. encode ( "Starting...

" )); timer = setTimeout (() => { controller. enqueue (encoder. encode ( "Complete.

" )); controller. close (); span. setAttribute ( "stream.status" , "complete" ); span. end (); }, 1000 ); }, cancel () { if (timer !== undefined ) clearTimeout (timer); span. setAttribute ( "stream.status" , "cancelled" ); span. end (); }, }); return new Response (body, { headers: { "content-type" : "text/plain" }, }); }); }, };

For more details, refer to the custom spans documentation.