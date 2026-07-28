Workers tracing — write custom spans with new startActiveSpan() and span.end() runtime APIs

The Workers runtime now provides built-in tracing.startActiveSpan() and span.end() APIs, allowing you to write custom spans for operations that last beyond a single callback — for example, instrumenting a stream pipeline where the span should stay open until the stream is fully consumed.
This augments the existing API for writing custom spans, tracing.enterSpan(), which automatically ends a span when its callback is returned. With startActiveSpan(), the span remains open after the callback returns, and you call span.end() when the work is complete: