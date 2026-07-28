Select models now require the Workers Paid plan

We are limiting Workers Free plan access to a few resource-intensive models so we can prioritize capacity for the broader Workers AI user base. This helps everyone get a more reliable inference experience, with fewer 429 and 3040 (Out of Capacity) errors.

The following models now require the Workers Paid plan:

On the Workers Free plan, requests to these models now return a 403 HTTP error (internal error 5035 ) prompting you to upgrade. The Workers Paid plan starts at $5 per month and still includes the 10,000 free Neurons per day allocation, with usage beyond that billed at each model's pricing.

Many models remain available on the Workers Free plan, including:

For the full list, refer to the Workers AI model catalog.