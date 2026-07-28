Improved DoH JSON formatting for additional record types
Cloudflare is rolling out updated formatting for the
data field in the 1.1.1.1 DoH JSON API (
application/dns-json). During the roll out responses may use either the old or new format.
Several record types previously returned their
data field in RFC 3597 ↗ generic hex encoding (
\# <length> <hex>). These now use standard presentation format:
DNSSEC-related records now use numeric algorithm identifiers as defined in RFC 4034 ↗ instead of mnemonic names. This affects
RRSIG,
DS,
CDS,
DNSKEY, and
CDNSKEY records. For example,
RSASHA256 becomes
8,
ECDSAP256SHA256 becomes
13, and
ED25519 becomes
15. DS digest types also change from mnemonic to numeric:
SHA-256 becomes
2.
HINFO character-strings are now individually quoted to remove ambiguity when values contain spaces: