Browser Run adds structured handoff for Human in the Loop

Browser Run now supports structured handoff for Human in the Loop workflows. Using Cloudflare-specific CDP commands, your agent can signal that it needs help, a human steps in through Live View to handle the task, and the agent resumes once the work is done.

For agents running multi-step browser workflows, a single login wall or unexpected prompt can fail the entire run. Previously, scripts had to manage human intervention manually by sharing a Live View URL and polling for completion. Structured handoff replaces this with a formal pause-and-resume flow.

The following example requests human intervention for a login page and waits for the human to finish before continuing:

const cdp = await page. createCDPSession (); // Get Live View URL for the human operator const { devtoolsFrontendUrl } = await cdp. send ( "Cloudflare.getLiveView" , { mode: "tab" , }); console. log ( `Human input needed: ${ devtoolsFrontendUrl }` ); // Request human intervention and wait for completion const handoffComplete = new Promise (( resolve ) => { cdp. once ( "Cloudflare.handoffComplete" , resolve); }); await cdp. send ( "Cloudflare.handoff" , { instructions: "Please log in with your credentials" , timeout: 600000 , }); const result = await handoffComplete; console. log (result.success ? "Handoff complete" : `Failed: ${ result . reason }` );

Refer to the Human in the Loop documentation for the full API reference, examples, and best practices.