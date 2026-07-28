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Browser Run adds structured handoff for Human in the Loop

Browser Run

Browser Run now supports structured handoff for Human in the Loop workflows. Using Cloudflare-specific CDP commands, your agent can signal that it needs help, a human steps in through Live View to handle the task, and the agent resumes once the work is done.

For agents running multi-step browser workflows, a single login wall or unexpected prompt can fail the entire run. Previously, scripts had to manage human intervention manually by sharing a Live View URL and polling for completion. Structured handoff replaces this with a formal pause-and-resume flow.

The following example requests human intervention for a login page and waits for the human to finish before continuing:

const cdp = await page.createCDPSession();

// Get Live View URL for the human operator
const { devtoolsFrontendUrl } = await cdp.send("Cloudflare.getLiveView", {
	mode: "tab",
});
console.log(`Human input needed: ${devtoolsFrontendUrl}`);

// Request human intervention and wait for completion
const handoffComplete = new Promise((resolve) => {
	cdp.once("Cloudflare.handoffComplete", resolve);
});

await cdp.send("Cloudflare.handoff", {
	instructions: "Please log in with your credentials",
	timeout: 600000,
});

const result = await handoffComplete;
console.log(result.success ? "Handoff complete" : `Failed: ${result.reason}`);

Refer to the Human in the Loop documentation for the full API reference, examples, and best practices.