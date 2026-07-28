Browser Run adds structured handoff for Human in the Loop
Browser Run now supports structured handoff for Human in the Loop workflows. Using Cloudflare-specific CDP commands, your agent can signal that it needs help, a human steps in through Live View to handle the task, and the agent resumes once the work is done.
For agents running multi-step browser workflows, a single login wall or unexpected prompt can fail the entire run. Previously, scripts had to manage human intervention manually by sharing a Live View URL and polling for completion. Structured handoff replaces this with a formal pause-and-resume flow.
The following example requests human intervention for a login page and waits for the human to finish before continuing:
Refer to the Human in the Loop documentation for the full API reference, examples, and best practices.