Control Cloudflare Gateway DNS caching with a maximum TTL setting

You can now set a maximum time-to-live (TTL) for DNS responses returned by Gateway. When an upstream DNS record has a TTL that exceeds the configured maximum, Gateway caps it to your specified value. This ensures that DNS policy changes - such as blocking a newly identified malicious domain - take effect faster across all clients.

The setting is available at two levels:

Account level - In Traffic Policies > Traffic Settings , under Proxy and inspection . This sets the default cap for all DNS locations.

- In > , under . This sets the default cap for all DNS locations. Per-location - Each DNS location can inherit the account setting, disable the cap, or override it with a custom value.

Two new fields are also available in DNS logs: upstream_record_ttls (the original TTL from the upstream response) and applied_max_ttl (the cap Gateway applied). These appear in the DNS logs column picker and in Logpush datasets.

For more information, refer to Maximum DNS TTL.