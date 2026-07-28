Cloudflare MCP servers support the new MCP 2026-07-28 Specification
Cloudflare's product-specific MCP servers now support the new MCP 2026-07-28 Specification. Each request runs on a fresh stateless server without an MCP protocol session or protocol-specific Durable Object.
The
/mcp endpoint also accepts stateless requests from 2025 Streamable HTTP clients. Most clients can reconnect without configuration changes.
Use
/mcp for new connections. Historical
/sse URLs continue to work as aliases for the same Streamable HTTP handler, but they no longer serve the deprecated HTTP+SSE transport. If a client forces SSE transport, change it to Streamable HTTP or automatic transport detection.