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Cloudflare MCP servers support the new MCP 2026-07-28 Specification

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Cloudflare's product-specific MCP servers now support the new MCP 2026-07-28 Specification. Each request runs on a fresh stateless server without an MCP protocol session or protocol-specific Durable Object.

The /mcp endpoint also accepts stateless requests from 2025 Streamable HTTP clients. Most clients can reconnect without configuration changes.

Use /mcp for new connections. Historical /sse URLs continue to work as aliases for the same Streamable HTTP handler, but they no longer serve the deprecated HTTP+SSE transport. If a client forces SSE transport, change it to Streamable HTTP or automatic transport detection.