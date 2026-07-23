Sandbox SDK 1.0 preview on @next

Sandbox SDK 1.0 is available to preview under the npm @next tag. For existing applications, the current stable package remains published on the 0.12.x line.

Sandbox SDK first shipped to provide a rich library for running untrusted and agent-driven work on Cloudflare Containers. Since then, both Sandbox and Containers have matured. This preview is a thinner SDK built on a richer Cloudflare Containers foundation.

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@next yarn add @cloudflare/sandbox@next pnpm add @cloudflare/sandbox@next bun add @cloudflare/sandbox@next

What this preview is

A single execution interface — sandbox.exec() takes an argument list, returns when the process starts , and gives you a handle for output, logs, waits, and signals. Both short commands and long-running services use the same API.

— takes an argument list, returns when the process , and gives you a handle for output, logs, waits, and signals. Both short commands and long-running services use the same API. Removed session execution — the SDK no longer maintains shell state between executions. Each launch is independent. Pass cwd and env when you need them, or put multi-step shell syntax in one explicit shell command.

— the SDK no longer maintains shell state between executions. Each launch is independent. Pass and when you need them, or put multi-step shell syntax in one explicit shell command. RPC as the only transport — the SDK talks to the container exclusively over RPC. Remove SANDBOX_TRANSPORT , transport on getSandbox() , and setTransport() .

— the SDK talks to the container exclusively over RPC. Remove , on , and . Improved PTY and terminal interface — interactive PTYs use createTerminal / connect , not the older session-shaped helpers.

— interactive PTYs use / , not the older session-shaped helpers. Code interpreter as an extension — configure the code interpreter on your Sandbox subclass so you only ship what you need.

Start new projects on @next . Migrate existing apps when you can so you are ready when 1.0 becomes stable. Deploy the Worker package and container image from the same @next line.

Coding agents: install Cloudflare Skills ↗ (Agent setup). Use sandbox-next for @next (recommended for new projects), sandbox-stable for the current stable package, and sandbox-migrate-to-next when you are ready to port. Stable-package deprecated-API cleanup is in the 2026 deprecation guide.

The main Sandbox documentation still describes today's stable package. Preview docs:

The self-deployed Sandbox bridge is not currently part of this preview. We are working on bringing it in line with the latest code. Until then, use the stable bridge with the matching stable package and container image.

Timeline for 1.0