Agents SDK packages support AI SDK v6 and v7

The agents , @cloudflare/ai-chat , @cloudflare/codemode , and @cloudflare/think packages now support AI SDK v6 and v7. Existing applications can remain on v6 when updating these packages. Applications can also adopt v7 without changing the Cloudflare Agents APIs they use.

The supported peer ranges are ai@^6 || ^7 and @ai-sdk/react@^3 || ^4 . Use matching major versions: pair AI SDK v6 with @ai-sdk/react v3, or pair AI SDK v7 with @ai-sdk/react v4.

To install the latest packages with AI SDK v7:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i agents@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/think@latest ai@^7 @ai-sdk/react@^4 yarn add agents@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/think@latest ai@^7 @ai-sdk/react@^4 pnpm add agents@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/think@latest ai@^7 @ai-sdk/react@^4 bun add agents@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/think@latest ai@^7 @ai-sdk/react@^4

Think normalizes streaming, tool completion events, and telemetry across both AI SDK versions. Existing v6 applications do not need to migrate these integrations before updating Think.

For setup and usage details, refer to the Think documentation.