Agents SDK reduces MCP schema conversion, adds exposure controls for MCP in Think and Code Mode SDK adds direct host APIs
This release reduces repeated MCP schema conversion and adds an opt-out for Think's automatic MCP tool exposure. It also lets non-AI-SDK hosts invoke the durable Code Mode runtime directly.
Agents SDK MCP clients now reuse converted input and output schemas while a live connection keeps the same tool catalog. This avoids converting every MCP JSON Schema to Zod again for each model turn.
@cloudflare/think also adds
includeMcpTools. Set it to
false when you expose MCP tools through Code Mode or another mechanism outside Think's automatic tool set:
This setting skips Think's automatic
getAITools() call. MCP registration, restoration, discovery, raw catalog access, direct calls, and Code Mode connectors continue to work.
Use
listTools() when you only need the raw MCP catalog. For connector setup, refer to Use MCP tools with Code Mode.
@cloudflare/codemode@latest adds
execute(),
search(), and
describe() to the durable runtime handle. MCP servers and other hosts can now execute code and discover connector methods without adapting the runtime to an AI SDK tool.
Search and describe results include
requiresApproval: true for protected connector methods. Resolve a paused execution with the existing
approve() and
reject() methods.
For setup and exact method types, refer to Create a durable Code Mode runtime and the Code Mode API reference.
npm i agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest
yarn add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest
pnpm add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest
bun add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest