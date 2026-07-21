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WAF Release - 2026-07-21

WAF

This release introduces new rules and updates existing threat signatures to provide targeted protections for vulnerabilities in Adobe ColdFusion and WordPress, alongside enhanced generic protections against enhanced generic protections against Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF), Local File Inclusion (LFI), and Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) obfuscation techniques. To strengthen overall detection capabilities across emerging threat vectors, new emergency detection rules have also been deployed for Generic Rules - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution (RCE), Generic Rules - Authentication Bypass (Auth Bypass - 2) and Generic Rules - Information Disclosure.

Key Findings

  • CVE-2026-48276: A path traversal vulnerability in Adobe ColdFusion file upload mechanisms allows unauthenticated attackers to write or upload files to arbitrary locations outside designated directories on the origin server.

  • CVE-2026-48282: A path traversal vulnerability in Adobe ColdFusion enables unauthenticated attackers to manipulate directory sequences and access restricted system files on the host filesystem.

  • CVE-2026-60137: An unauthenticated SQL injection vulnerability affecting WordPress. Threat actors exploit unsanitized input parameters to execute arbitrary SQL queries, leading to unauthorized database access, record manipulation, or data exfiltration.

  • CVE-2026-63030: A remote code execution vulnerability affecting WordPress core and plugin components. Remote, unauthenticated attackers can execute arbitrary system commands to gain unauthorized access or establish backdoors on host servers.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASSRF - Restricted ProtocolLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASSRF - Obfuscated HostLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ALFI - Path TraversalLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AAdobe ColdFusion - File Upload Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2026-48276LogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AAdobe ColdFusion - Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2026-48282LogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS — JS Bracket Concat Obfuscation - BodyLogDisabled

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS — JS Bracket Concat Obfuscation - HeadersLogDisabled

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS — JS Bracket Concat Obfuscation - URILogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AWordpress - SQL Injection - CVE:CVE-2026-60137N/ABlock

This was labeled as Generic Rules - SQLi.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AWordpress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2026-63030N/ABlock

This was labeled as Generic Rules - Unauthenticated RCE.

Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/AWordpress - SQL Injection - CVE:CVE-2026-60137N/ABlock

This was labeled as Generic Rules - SQLi.

Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/AWordpress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2026-63030N/ABlock

This was labeled as Generic Rules - Unauthenticated RCE.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - RCEN/ABlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Information DisclosureN/ABlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Auth Bypass - 2N/ABlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Command Execution - Body - BetaDisabled -

This detection has been removed.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Command Execution - Header - BetaDisabled -

This detection has been removed.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AGeneric Rules - Command Execution - URI - BetaDisabled -

This detection has been removed.