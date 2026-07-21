WAF Release - 2026-07-21

This release introduces new rules and updates existing threat signatures to provide targeted protections for vulnerabilities in Adobe ColdFusion and WordPress, alongside enhanced generic protections against enhanced generic protections against Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF), Local File Inclusion (LFI), and Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) obfuscation techniques. To strengthen overall detection capabilities across emerging threat vectors, new emergency detection rules have also been deployed for Generic Rules - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution (RCE), Generic Rules - Authentication Bypass (Auth Bypass - 2) and Generic Rules - Information Disclosure.

Key Findings

CVE-2026-48276: A path traversal vulnerability in Adobe ColdFusion file upload mechanisms allows unauthenticated attackers to write or upload files to arbitrary locations outside designated directories on the origin server.

CVE-2026-48282: A path traversal vulnerability in Adobe ColdFusion enables unauthenticated attackers to manipulate directory sequences and access restricted system files on the host filesystem.

CVE-2026-60137: An unauthenticated SQL injection vulnerability affecting WordPress. Threat actors exploit unsanitized input parameters to execute arbitrary SQL queries, leading to unauthorized database access, record manipulation, or data exfiltration.

CVE-2026-63030: A remote code execution vulnerability affecting WordPress core and plugin components. Remote, unauthenticated attackers can execute arbitrary system commands to gain unauthorized access or establish backdoors on host servers.