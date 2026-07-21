Run integration tests against your Worker's production build

Wrangler now provides
createTestHarness(), an API for running integration tests against Workers built with Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin from any Node.js test runner.
The test harness starts a local Worker server with helpers for dispatching requests, resetting storage, and inspecting runtime logs.
This is useful for tests that need to:
For example, this test starts two Workers and mocks an upstream API:
Cloudflare now recommends
createTestHarness() for integration tests instead of
unstable_startWorker() or
unstable_dev(). To start a development server programmatically, use the Vite
createServer() ↗ API with the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
For more information about
createTestHarness(), refer to the Integration test harness guide.