Run integration tests against your Worker's production build

Wrangler now provides createTestHarness() , an API for running integration tests against Workers built with Wrangler or the Cloudflare Vite plugin from any Node.js test runner.

The test harness starts a local Worker server with helpers for dispatching requests, resetting storage, and inspecting runtime logs.

This is useful for tests that need to:

For example, this test starts two Workers and mocks an upstream API:

tests/vitest.test.js js import { afterAll, afterEach, beforeAll, test } from "vitest" ; import { http, HttpResponse } from "msw" ; import { setupServer } from "msw/node" ; import { createTestHarness } from "wrangler" ; const network = setupServer (); const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [ /** Includes `"routes": ["example.com/*"]` */ { configPath: "./workers/web/wrangler.jsonc" }, /** Includes `"routes": ["api.example.com/v1/*"]` */ { configPath: "./workers/api/wrangler.jsonc" }, ], }); beforeAll ( async () => { network. listen ({ onUnhandledRequest: "error" }); await server. listen (); }); afterEach ( async () => { network. resetHandlers (); await server. reset (); }); afterAll ( async () => { network. close (); await server. close (); }); test ( "routes requests to each Worker" , async ({ expect }) => { // Mock the outbound fetch used to load user profiles. network. use ( http. get ( "http://identity.example.com/profile/123" , ({ params }) => { return HttpResponse. json ({ id: 123 , name: "Ada" }); }), ); const apiWorkerResponse = await server. fetch ( "http://api.example.com/v1/users/123" , ); expect ( await apiWorkerResponse. json ()). toEqual ({ id: 123 , name: "Ada" , }); const webWorkerResponse = await server. fetch ( "http://example.com/users/123" ); expect ( await webWorkerResponse. text ()). toBe ( "Profile: Ada" ); }); tests/vitest.test.ts ts import { afterAll, afterEach, beforeAll, test } from "vitest" ; import { http, HttpResponse } from "msw" ; import { setupServer } from "msw/node" ; import { createTestHarness } from "wrangler" ; const network = setupServer (); const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [ /** Includes `"routes": ["example.com/*"]` */ { configPath: "./workers/web/wrangler.jsonc" }, /** Includes `"routes": ["api.example.com/v1/*"]` */ { configPath: "./workers/api/wrangler.jsonc" }, ], }); beforeAll ( async () => { network. listen ({ onUnhandledRequest: "error" }); await server. listen (); }); afterEach ( async () => { network. resetHandlers (); await server. reset (); }); afterAll ( async () => { network. close (); await server. close (); }); test ( "routes requests to each Worker" , async ({ expect }) => { // Mock the outbound fetch used to load user profiles. network. use ( http. get ( "http://identity.example.com/profile/123" , ({ params }) => { return HttpResponse. json ({ id: 123 , name: "Ada" }); }), ); const apiWorkerResponse = await server. fetch ( "http://api.example.com/v1/users/123" , ); expect ( await apiWorkerResponse. json ()). toEqual ({ id: 123 , name: "Ada" , }); const webWorkerResponse = await server. fetch ( "http://example.com/users/123" ); expect ( await webWorkerResponse. text ()). toBe ( "Profile: Ada" ); });

Cloudflare now recommends createTestHarness() for integration tests instead of unstable_startWorker() or unstable_dev() . To start a development server programmatically, use the Vite createServer() ↗ API with the Cloudflare Vite plugin.