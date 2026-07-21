Account Role API deprecated
The Account Roles API is deprecated and is being replaced by the Permission Groups API. An end of life date has not yet been established.
Review the Permission Groups API documentation; the response schema differs from the legacy Roles response.
- Integrations migrating to the Permission Groups API must obtain Permission Group IDs from that API and use them in the Account Members API policies request shape. Integrations that persist legacy Role IDs will need to remap their assignments.
- The legacy
Roleresponse includes a top-level
descriptionand a
permissionsobject keyed by resource type with edit/read flags.
- The
PermissionGroupresponse replaces those with a
metaobject containing
labeland
scopes. Individual permissions are not returned as part of the permission group.
- The new API supports the API Token authorization scheme. The legacy Email + API Key authorization schema is provided for backwards compatibility.
For more information, refer to API deprecations.