Account Role API deprecated

The Account Roles API is deprecated and is being replaced by the Permission Groups API. An end of life date has not yet been established.

What you need to do

Review the Permission Groups API documentation; the response schema differs from the legacy Roles response.

Highlights

Integrations migrating to the Permission Groups API must obtain Permission Group IDs from that API and use them in the Account Members API policies request shape. Integrations that persist legacy Role IDs will need to remap their assignments.

The legacy Role response includes a top-level description and a permissions object keyed by resource type with edit/read flags.

response includes a top-level and a object keyed by resource type with edit/read flags. The PermissionGroup response replaces those with a meta object containing label and scopes . Individual permissions are not returned as part of the permission group.

response replaces those with a object containing and . Individual permissions are not returned as part of the permission group. The new API supports the API Token authorization scheme. The legacy Email + API Key authorization schema is provided for backwards compatibility.

For more information, refer to API deprecations.