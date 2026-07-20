Browser-based login for plaintext HTTP private applications

Cloudflare Access now uses the standard browser-based login flow for private applications served over plaintext HTTP on port 80 .

Previously, plaintext HTTP private apps fell back to the same session flow used for SSH, RDP, and other non-HTTP protocols: users got an Authentication required pop-up from the Cloudflare One Client, then had to select the notification to open a browser and log in. Now, users hitting an HTTP private app see the Access login page directly in the browser and receive a standard Access application token on success.

This brings the HTTP experience in line with HTTPS apps (with Gateway TLS decryption turned on). No configuration change is required. The Cloudflare One Client is still required to route traffic to the private network, but it no longer manages the Access session for HTTP apps.

Other non-HTTP protocols (SSH, RDP, arbitrary TCP/UDP) continue to use the Cloudflare One Client notification flow.