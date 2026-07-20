View total SQLite storage for Durable Object namespaces

You can now monitor the total SQLite storage used by a Durable Object namespace over time in the Cloudflare dashboard. The new Total storage chart shows the maximum storage reported during each hour. This helps you identify storage growth, validate data cleanup, and investigate unexpected usage.

The chart appears only for SQLite-backed Durable Object namespaces. It does not appear for namespaces that use the legacy key-value storage backend. Viewing storage for individual Durable Objects by ID or name is not supported.

For more information, refer to Metrics and analytics.