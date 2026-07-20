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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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View total SQLite storage for Durable Object namespaces

Durable Objects Workers

You can now monitor the total SQLite storage used by a Durable Object namespace over time in the Cloudflare dashboard. The new Total storage chart shows the maximum storage reported during each hour. This helps you identify storage growth, validate data cleanup, and investigate unexpected usage.

The Total storage chart showing a Durable Object namespace growing to 260.1 MB of storage over time. Go to Durable Objects ↗

The chart appears only for SQLite-backed Durable Object namespaces. It does not appear for namespaces that use the legacy key-value storage backend. Viewing storage for individual Durable Objects by ID or name is not supported.

For more information, refer to Metrics and analytics.